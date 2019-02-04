Investigator called to house fire on Partington Ave
Windsor firefighters were called to a house fire in the 300 block of Partington Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
Published Monday, February 4, 2019 3:00PM EST
Windsor firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a house on Partington Avenue.
Crews were called to the scene of in the 300 block of Partington on Monday.
A WFRS investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause, origin and damage.
