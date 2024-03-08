WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Investigator called for west Windsor fire

    File photo of the side of a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) File photo of the side of a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    An investigator will be attending the scene of a Windsor house fire on Friday.

    Crews were called to the 3200 block of Millen St. near Felix Avenue just after midnight.

    There is no word on how the fire started or if anybody has been displaced.

    More details will be provided as they become available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW How to watch the 2024 Oscars in Canada

    Some of the world's biggest actors and musicians will be attending Hollywood's most anticipated event this Sunday. Here's how you can watch the Oscars live.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News