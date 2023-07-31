Investigator attending south Windsor house fire

Fire officials said an upgraded working fire at a South Windsor home is now under control.

Crews responded to the blaze in the 900-block of Lake Shore Drive around 2:10 p.m. Monday.

An investigator is attending the scene to determine cause and damage.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

Windsor fire crews were called to an upgraded working fire at a home in the 900 block of Lake Shore Drive in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, July 31, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/Twitter)