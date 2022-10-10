Investigator attending house fire in West Windsor
Windsor firefighters were called to a house fire on the west side of the city on Monday morning.
Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 700 Block of Bridge Avenue around 7:40 a.m.
Firefighters conducted ventilation and overhaul.
At 9 a.m., Windsor fire tweeted the fire was out and an investigator was attending the scene.
Windsor police say the fire was deemed not suspicious.
