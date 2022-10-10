Investigator attending house fire in West Windsor

Windsor firefighters were called to a house fire on the west side of the city on Monday morning.

Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 700 Block of Bridge Avenue around 7:40 a.m.

Update on fire in the 700 Block of Bridge Ave. Fire is out. Investigator attending. *MC — Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) October 10, 2022

Firefighters conducted ventilation and overhaul.

At 9 a.m., Windsor fire tweeted the fire was out and an investigator was attending the scene.

Windsor police say the fire was deemed not suspicious.