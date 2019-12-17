The Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a fire started in a Canadian vessel on the Detroit River.

The blaze broke out in the engine room of the bulk carrier “Tecumseh” on Sunday near Zug Island.

The vessel then drifted into Canadian waters and anchored off Windsor's port.

Three investigators are on board the ship, assessing what happened.

It is expected to be some time before the vessel is moving again and it likely won't be under its own power.