Investigation underway into fire at Franco’s Restaurant
Windsor police remain on scene after a fire at Franco's Restaurant on Tecumseh Road in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 10:00AM EST
A Windsor fire investigator is looking into a blaze at a restaurant on Tecumseh Road.
Crews were called to Franco’s restaurant at 1545 Tecumseh Rd. E. around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.
Tecumseh Road was closed from Moy to Windermere while firefighters battled the fire.
No injuries were reported.