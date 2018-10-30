Investigation underway after worker hurts hand at Harrow factory
Delta Wire. (Courtesy Harrow and Colchester South Chamber of Commerce)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 1:05PM EDT
The Ministry of Labour is investigating at a Harrow factory.
Spokesperson Janet Deline tells CTV News a worker sustained a hand injury on Monday at Delta Wire.
The extent of the workers injuries aren't known.
An inspector with the ministry has been assigned. No work orders have been given to the employer at this time.