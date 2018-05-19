Investigation under way on Ojibway Parkway
Windsor police closed Ojibway Parkway for an investigation on Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV London)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, May 19, 2018 4:02PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 19, 2018 4:53PM EDT
Windsor police have shut down a portion of Ojibway Parkway.
Police said on Twitter Saturday afternoon that they clsoed the road from Broadway Boulevard to Weaver.
Police did not indicate the reason, only saying the Ojibway Parkway will be closed until further notice.
There is a heavy police presence in the area.
Witnesses tell CTV News officers had their weapons drawn.