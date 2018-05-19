

CTV Windsor





An investigation is underway after Windsor police shut down a portion of Ojibway Parkway Saturday.

Police would only confirm an incident happened just after 3 p.m.

Police said on Twitter Saturday afternoon that they closed the road from Broadway Boulevard to Weaver.

Police did not indicate the reason, only saying the Ojibway Parkway will be closed until further notice.

There was a heavy police presence in the area.

Witnesses tell CTV News officers had their weapons drawn and appeared to be arresting a male suspect.