Investigation leads to drugs and weapons charges for Windsor man

Windsor, Ont. -

A Windsor man is facing multiple drugs and weapons charges after police launched an investigation into “suspicious behaviour.”

Members of the Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit were conducting general patrol in the area of Goyeau Street and Park Street east around 12 p.m. on Wednesday when they launched an investigation surrounding suspicious behaviour and circumstances observed by officers.

Police say during the course of the investigation, officers interacted with a person and saw them wearing what appeared to be a ballistic vest and saw a possible weapon under their clothing.

Officers then located what they believed at the time to be a firearm inside a holster. The person was arrested without incident.

Police say further investigation led to the seizure of a quantity of drugs, currency and a homemade “taser” style weapon as well as what appeared to be another firearm.

What were initially believed to be the firearms officers determined they were both air soft guns.

Police have charged a 34-year-old man from Windsor with:

Carrying a concealed weapon (air soft gun)

Carrying a concealed weapon (taser)

Possession of a prohibited weapon (taser)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - three counts (fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine)

