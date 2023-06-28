Investigation into Kingsville teen’s death concluded: SIU

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has concluded its investigation into the death of a Kingsville teen who drove his car into the water at Cedar Island Drive.

SIU director Joseph Martino found “no reasonable grounds” to believe an OPP officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the 19-year-old’s death.

According to an SIU report, police received a call about a young man in distress the morning of Feb. 28. An officer located the teen’s vehicle near Cedar Island Drive in Kingsville, but could not see inside.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the SIU report says it accelerated and drove off the roadway into the water.

The scene was secured and the OPP dive team contacted.

Martino concluded there was little the officer could do to prevent the man from entering the water and a rescue attempt would have been dangerous given the conditions.

The SIU invokes its mandate to investigate the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of firearm at a person.