Investigation continues into serious Riverside crash

Windsor police are continuing to investigate a three-vehicle crash involving Riverside high school students.

Officers responded to the collision at Wyandotte Street East and Lauzon Road at 11:29 a.m. on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Greater Essex County District School Board said Thursday that there is nothing else he can say about the severity or their condition.

Two people remain in hospital on Thursday, one in critical condition and the other stable. Police have not released details of who is in critical condition, or if they are a student. Police investigate a crash at Lauzon Road and Wyandotte Street in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

A witness and classmate told CTV News the students were on their way back to the school from their lunch break at the time.

A black SUV and silver car at the scene had extensive damage and a white car appeared to be hit with debris.

Police said no one has been charged at this time, but charges could be laid once the investigation is completed by the traffic department.