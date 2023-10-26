WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Investigation complete on Tuscarora Street

    The 1200 block of Tuscarora Street in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Ont. 26, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) The 1200 block of Tuscarora Street in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Ont. 26, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

    Windsor police are letting the public know that an active investigation near Walkerville is complete and streets are open.

    Officers were on scene for the investigation in the 1200 block of Tuscarora Street on Thursday.

    Police were asking the public to avoid the area, but it has since reopened.

