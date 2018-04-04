Investigation complete into death of Leamington man
File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018 9:42AM EDT
Essex County OPP say foul play is not suspected related to the death of a 55-year-old Leamington man.
Police have concluded their investigation after a man was pulled from the harbour on March 29 at the Pelee Island Ferry Dock in Leamington.
The man was transported by ambulance with vital signs absent and later pronounced dead at hospital.