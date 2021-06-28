WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s mosquito surveillance program has identified the invasive mosquito, Aedes albopictus, within city limits.

Aedes albopictus mosquitoes are aggressive daytime biters, with peaks in activity in the early morning and late afternoon. They typically lay eggs in and near standing water in items such as buckets, bowls, animal dishes, flower pots, clogged gutters and old tires.

The species was first discovered in Windsor in 2016.

“This is an important reminder for everyone to remove standing water around our homes and workplaces to prevent mosquito breeding and protect ourselves and our families from mosquito bites,” says Dr. Wajid Ahmed, WECHU’s medical officer of health.

To help protect you and your family from mosquito bites, the Health Unit suggests:

Remove any standing water in places such bird baths, buckets, old tires, pet water dishes and gutters around your property. Mosquitoes can breed in containers as small as a bottle cap.

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and a hat when outdoors. Light-coloured clothing is best as mosquitoes tend to be attracted to dark colours.

Use insect repellents that contain DEET, Icaridin, or other approved ingredients on clothing as well as exposed skin. Always read and follow label directions.

Make sure that door and window screens fit securely and are free of holes.

Aedes albopictus feed on humans but they also feed on a variety of animals, which makes it less likely for them to be the primary mosquito for spreading the Zika virus. The greatest risk to contracting Zika virus continues to be centred on those who have travelled to Zika-risk areas or who are or have been in sexual contact with these travellers.