Intoxicated driver turns onto train tracks, gets stuck: Chatham-Kent police

Police had to rescue a woman who became stuck on rail tracks in Chatham, Ont. after she allegedly drove intoxicated and mistook the tracks for a road on Saturday.

According to a release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, on Saturday police responded to a vehicle struck on train tracks in Chatham.

Police said that while driving on William Street, a 27-year-old woman mistook rail tracks for a road and turned onto them, and then became stuck.

Officers later removed the vehicle and determined the driver was intoxicated by alcohol.

She was arrested and transported to police headquarters to provide a breath sample, which later indicated she was over the legal limit.

The woman was charged with impaired driving and over 80 for her alleged involvement.

The accused was released with a future court date.