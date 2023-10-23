Windsor

    • Intersection now open following late evening crash involving motorcycle

    Emergency services respond to the scene of a crash in Windsor at Drouillard Road and Milloy Street on Oct. 22, 2023. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook) Emergency services respond to the scene of a crash in Windsor at Drouillard Road and Milloy Street on Oct. 22, 2023. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook)
    The intersection of Drouillard Road and Milloy Street reopened last Sunday night following a crash.

    It happened around 5:15 p.m. and according to Windsor police, involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

    The crash caused both the north and southbound lanes to be closed to traffic for about six hours.

    Three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries and charges were laid against one of the drivers.

