International Plowing Match grounds close due to rain
Rain impedes the International Plowing Match and Rural Expo in Pain Court, Ont., on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. (Courtesy Municipality of Chatham-Kent)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 12:30PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 20, 2018 12:49PM EDT
It seems the rain is putting a damper on the International Plowing Match and Rural Expo 2018.
Organizers say tented city has been closed for the day due to rain.
“We are closing Tented City because of our concern for the safety of our visitors, volunteers, and exhibitors − and because we need to maintain the integrity of the land,” says Cathy Lasby, executive director of the Ontario Plowmen’s Association.
The RV Park remains operational. Scheduled entertainment in the RV Park will proceed.
Some earlier events went ahead as planned. Then some parking fields were closed and shuttle wagons suspended.
Horse plowing scheduled for Thursday morning was also postponed.
IPM 2018 officials continue to monitor the weather conditions.
People are being asked to leave the grounds now of the #IPM because of the muddy conditions; there are some fairly deep trenches and organizers want to preserve the grounds for tomorrow #cklw @AM800News @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/Z06jRAfiNg— Ricardo Veneza (@RicardoVeneza) September 20, 2018