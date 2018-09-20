

It seems the rain is putting a damper on the International Plowing Match and Rural Expo 2018.

Organizers say tented city has been closed for the day due to rain.

“We are closing Tented City because of our concern for the safety of our visitors, volunteers, and exhibitors − and because we need to maintain the integrity of the land,” says Cathy Lasby, executive director of the Ontario Plowmen’s Association.

The RV Park remains operational. Scheduled entertainment in the RV Park will proceed.

Some earlier events went ahead as planned. Then some parking fields were closed and shuttle wagons suspended.

Horse plowing scheduled for Thursday morning was also postponed.

IPM 2018 officials continue to monitor the weather conditions.