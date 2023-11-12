Integram members reach tentative agreement
It was announced Sunday evening that all Integram foam employees are to report to work beginning Monday, November 13.
In October, roughly 900 workers at the seating plant in Lakeshore voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action. They went on strike as of November 8.
Unifor posted on X at the Assembly/Materials departments skeleton crews are also reporting to work on the 13th.
At the time, Cassidy said wages, pensions and benefits were the top three issues going into talks.
More information to come..
