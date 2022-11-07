Inquiry hears presence of children delayed clearing of Ambassador Bridge blockade

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Donald Trump teases 'big announcement' Nov. 15

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a 'big announcement' next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver