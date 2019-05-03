

CTV Windsor





An inquest has been announced into the death of a 30-year-old woman in Windsor.

Regional supervising coroner Dr. Rick Mann says an inquest will be held for Delilah Blair.

She died in hospital on May 22, 2017, following transfer from the Southwest Detention Centre.

An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Ms. Blair's death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths.

Dr. Jennifer Tang will preside as inquest coroner. Kate Forget and Nicole Stortini will be counsel to the coroner.

Details regarding the date and location will be provided at a later date when the information becomes available.