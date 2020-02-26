LONDON, ONT. -- Workforce WindsorEssex has launched a virtual reality tool that can help job seekers and students.

Students from St. Joseph’s Catholic High School had the chance Wednesday to see a new video series and take virtual tours of local workplaces.

Recognizing that in-person tours of workplaces are not always possible due to transportation costs, health and safety risks or confined workspaces, the virtual reality tours are an innovative way to immerse jobseekers and students in local workplaces.

At the launch event, students used Google Cardboard-viewing devices and their smartphones to participate in a tour through a worksite with the Carpenter’s Union, Active Industrial Solutions, Brave Control Solutions, and Best Western Plus Leamington facilities.

Workforce WindsorEssex says it will be organizing their new virtual tours with other immersive tours created by other companies in their new Virtual Reality Workplace Tour Library.

The tours are both mobile and desktop-friendly.