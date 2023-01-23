Innovative technology agreement announced at Windsor Regional Hospital

Windsor Regional Hospital and GE HealthCare announced a 15-year Managed Equipment Service (MES) agreement to deliver innovative technology solutions and services.

Hospital officials say it will help enable better patient outcomes, improve efficiencies for clinicians and staff, and lead to expected significant cost savings to the hospital for years to come.

This collaboration between GE HealthCare and the WRH clinical engineering team will provide system predictability and service resilience to help WRH deliver the future of healthcare.

Through this agreement, GE HealthCare will take responsibility for the ongoing acquisition, installation, maintenance, and staff training for the majority of the medical technology utilized by WRH, including diagnostic imaging, surgical, cardiology and emergency department equipment.

This agreement is part of an emerging MES trend in Ontario hospitals, providing WRH with access to the most up-to-date medical technology at a predictable fee, along with regular performance reviews and product management.

“This agreement allows Windsor Regional Hospital to provide health services supported by leading edge medical equipment and technology to the residents of Windsor/Essex and all we serve,” says Malissa Gauthier, WRH Chief Financial Officer and vice president, corporate and laboratory services. “We are excited to be collaborating with GE HealthCare to support outstanding care for our patients in a way that is financially sustainable, both now and as we plan for the new hospital.”

The agreement is modelled on the success of the GE HealthCare MES collaboration with Humber River Hospital and the benefits for the WRH community are expected to be substantial.

In addition to new and advanced diagnostic equipment, with replacements as technology evolves, patients and healthcare providers can anticipate that this arrangement could help WRH with the following:

increased accuracy, speed and stability of diagnostic imaging processes,

helping achieve better diagnosis and treatment for patients;

shorter planned downtime of equipment with fewer procedure cancellations;

specialized training for staff,

keeping teams proficient as technology evolves and as new equipment is introduced;

predictable annual equipment costs and on-site service support,

reducing the financial impact of unplanned downtime, equipment repairs or crisis replacement.

“GE HealthCare is here to serve the Windsor Regional community, predictably providing new and innovative technology to support their healthcare teams over the long-term,” says Mike Hamilton, president and CEO of GE HealthCare Canada.

“As healthcare continues to evolve, our collaboration will help support clinicians and staff to deliver precision healthcare with improved workflows and reduced stress, allowing them to spend more time focused on their patients.”

The agreement will continue to be in place as WRH plans for and transitions technology and services to the new Windsor/Essex acute care hospital, which under current Infrastructure Ontario forecasts is expected to open in 2030.