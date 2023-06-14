Innovative students allows Windsorite to enjoy pastime again

The ingenuity of high school students is helping Rob Piper get back to doing what he enjoys — cutting grass.

“Tried it out for a couple of rows. Ready to go cut the whole neighbourhood,” said Piper who was showing off a new assistive device that connects his wheelchair to an electric lawn mower.

He always enjoyed cutting his lawn until a cycling accident five years ago confined him to a wheelchair.

Today, he has the freedom to hear the blades cutting the grass once again thanks to manufacturing students from St. Anne high school.

“A really incredible feeling. I won't forget this. I really won't,” said Abbey Drouillard after watching Piper use the rig she helped bring to life.

At one point, Piper had considered opening a lawn cutting business.

“I did a lot of lawns before and now I can get back to doing them again,” he said.

The wheels were put in motion last year.

“My buddy Marco, his sister was working at St. Anne's at the time,” explained Piper. That sister was an educational assistant in teacher Michael Costello's manufacturing class.

Marco had a special request. He asked if students could help Piper regain his freedom to cut his lawn. Unfortunately, Marco passed away before the school approved the project.

“That's why the lawn mower is called Project Marco. Rob came up with that name,” said Costello.

He says he sat down with students last year and came up with different prototypes.

“On our first prototype the wheels were too small actually so we had to go through that and make some changes to the frame for the lawnmower,” said grade 11 student Jake Polewski.

His teacher was impressed with the dedication and perseverance of the group.

“They stepped up,” said Costello. “Changes. Well, they learned that life is full of changes and you have to accept and adapt. Thought they did a great job.”

So does Rob and Marco's sister.

“I'm happy for Rob and I'm so proud of all these students and Mike for stepping up and fulfilling my brother's hope for Rob,” said an emotional Jennifer Shepherd.

Piper is happy to be in the driver’s seat for the summer. His next wish involves keeping him busy during the winter.

“Maybe a snowplow,” Piper said with a smile.

Drouillard is ready for the challenge.

“I'm up for it. I'm up to coming up to some kind of idea to do that.”