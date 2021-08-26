LONDON, ONT. -- Emergency crews are responding to reports of an explosion in Wheatley.

In a Facebook message to CTV News, Kimberley Grant who sits on the Wheatley Business Improvement Association (BIA), says alarms went off at the building around 4:30 p.m and people who were staying at the nearby Wheatley Motel were told to evacuate.

In July, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent declared a second state of emergency after confirming hydrogen sulfide is once again present in the building on 15 Erie St. North in Wheatley.

CTV Windsor's Angelo Aversa is on his way to the scene.

TRAFFIC NOTE: All motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid downtown Wheatley as emergency crews investigate an explosion. @ckfiredept @MunicCK — Chatham-Kent Police (@CKPSMedia) August 26, 2021