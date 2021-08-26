Advertisement
Injuries unknown after Wheatley explosion
Published Thursday, August 26, 2021 6:59PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, August 26, 2021 7:23PM EDT
There is significant damage after an explosion in Wheatley, Ont. on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Source: Kathryn Parent From photography by phos3)
LONDON, ONT. -- Emergency crews are responding to reports of an explosion in Wheatley.
In a Facebook message to CTV News, Kimberley Grant who sits on the Wheatley Business Improvement Association (BIA), says alarms went off at the building around 4:30 p.m and people who were staying at the nearby Wheatley Motel were told to evacuate.
In July, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent declared a second state of emergency after confirming hydrogen sulfide is once again present in the building on 15 Erie St. North in Wheatley.
