'Injured person' investigation underway in Walkerville area
Officers taped off a house in the 1500 block of Gladstone Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 10:45AM EDT
Windsor police are investigating a report of an ‘injured person’ in the Walkerville area.
Officers responded to a house in the 1500 block of Gladstone Avenue Wednesday morning.
Police tape surrounds the home.
Sgt. Steve Betteridge says there’s no direct threat to public safety.
He says the matter remains under active investigation.