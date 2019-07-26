Injured man prompts police investigation in Tecumseh
OPP investigate an incident in the 12,000-block of Riverside Drive East in Tecumseh on July 26, 2019. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, July 26, 2019 11:09AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 26, 2019 11:46AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a man was found injured this morning in Tecumseh.
Police have a significant presence in the 12,000-block of Riverside Drive East after a man was found injured on sidewalk in the area around 7:45 a.m.
The area has been blocked off with crime scene tape as the investigation unfolds.
The person was sent to hospital.