Infrared thermometers to help police with pets in hot cars
Infrared thermometer in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, June 14, 2018. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 2:30PM EDT
Ground Effects and Second Chance Animal Rescue are donating infrared thermometers to Windsor police to help animals in hot cars.
Police received 10 thermometers.
This tool will serve as an educational and preventative tool that detects the internal temperature of a vehicle.
Police say if you see a child or animal in distress call 911.