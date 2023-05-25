Inflation takes bite out of school breakfast programs

Food security continues to be a challenge for many families, while schools are doing their best to help through breakfast programs, there are calls for the government to up the ante.

“I think our breakfast program is really important to our students,” said Stephanie Paraschak, vice principal at James L. Dunn School.

Kids look forward to the morning snack and greeting — in French.

“It allows them to have a great start to their day knowing that their basic needs are met allows them to do things like learn at school which is what we want them to be able to do,” Paraschak said.

Sarah Hatoum, a registered dietician at the Windsor-Essex Community Health Centre says not having breakfast can deprive students of calcium, iron and fiber.

“Improved memory. Cognitive ability and increased attention span which is huge in school right. Children need that while they're learning,” Hatoum said.

On Thursday’s menu: fruit, vegetables, bread, and a dairy product.

“Starches and greens, dairy or dairy alternatives, protein and fruits or vegetables. Typically more fruits in the morning,” Hatoum suggested. “A balanced breakfast includes carbs which can help improve a student's mood.”

“Those carbs are broken down into glucose and glucoses are primarily source of fuel for our brains and something our brains definitely need after sleeping several hours at night.”

The Ontario Student Nutrition Program supports 50 public schools, including James L. Dunn, and serves over 17,000 students.

Many schools rely on donations to help satisfy student appetites.

“We have students that would benefit from lunches,” said Paraschak. “We always have some extra in the office that we give out to students that are in need.”

The OSNP added to the conversation through a statement Thursday afternoon.

The Southwest Region branch says it is, “grateful for the provincial government’s investment and continued support of school food programs. The substantial rise in food costs and escalating demand is challenging the program’s ability to meet the growing need in the community. Given the importance of this program, we are eager to ensure we can continue to support children and their families and are hoping the government will consider increasing core funding.”