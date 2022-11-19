Inflation amplifies need to donate toward annual basket drive for women fleeing abuse

Rising inflation in recent months has amplified the need for more donations to the Windsor Basketeers’ fourth annual basket drive.

The drive took place Saturday at the Children’s Safety Village in Forest Glade from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

An estimated 25 baskets put together by community members — packed with kitchen, bathroom and general household items, along with clothing — were donated to the Hiatus House which provides a shelter for women fleeing abuse.

“This is just everyday people who are willing to support women and children fleeing violence and wanting to see them have that extra head start so they don’t have to think about certain things,” said shelter supervisor Erika Broadbent.

Currently, she added, Hiatus House is typically at capacity amid a growing need for its space. Many of the shelter’s clients are having a difficult time re-establishing housing due to rising real estate prices.

Inflation is also not making things any easier.

“The price of everything has just exponentially gone up so it just makes it that much harder to buy some of those basic items,” said Broadbent.

“So just having Basketeers step in to have our back and help us out has just been phenomenal,” she added.

The Windsor chapter of the Basketeers started four years ago with a goal of helping women fleeing abuse.

The group has been working with Hiatus House for the annual basket drive, as both groups share similar goals.