Indy Race car on display at Tecumseh Mall previews upcoming Detroit Grand Prix

Race fans — start your engines!

The 2023 Detroit Grand Prix is just around the corner, and the WFCU in partnership with the Tecumseh Mall held a preview Thursday.

An Indy show car was on hand and the public got a chance to sit in the cockpit and take photos with the elite race machine.

The Detroit Grand Prix event kicks off next Friday, June 2 with the big race on Sunday, June 4.

"We've had quite a few people come in and sit in it and some children and it has been great,” Beth Ann Prince, manager, community investment and member engagement at WFCU Credit Union, said.

“It's something that we like to do for the community and its part of our Inspire Program and very proud to have this for the community."

More information about attending the Detroit Grand Prix is available online.