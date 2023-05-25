Indy Race car on display at Tecumseh Mall previews upcoming Detroit Grand Prix

Indy show car on site at Tecumseh Mall in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, May 25, 2023 (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Indy show car on site at Tecumseh Mall in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, May 25, 2023 (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver