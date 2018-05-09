Industrial fire quickly knocked down by firefighters
Fire at ANM Industries on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 6:49AM EDT
Production has resumed at ANM Industries after a machine fire forced the evacuation of employees Tuesday evening.
Fire crews were able to quickly control the fire and isolate the machinery.
Police had a portion of Central Avenue blocked off while emergency crews were on scene.
No one was reported injured in the fire and damages are set at $60,000.
ANM is a metal finishing and powder coast facility and dealt with multiple fires in 2017.