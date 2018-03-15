

CTV Windsor





A fire in the shipping area of an Oldcastle stamping plant was quickly doused thanks to a quick-acting employee.

Two crews from Tecumseh Fire responded to the 3900 block of Del Duca Dr. around 10:00 a.m. Thursday at JNM WMT.

When crews arrived, 40 employees had evacuated the building, with one employee actively working to douse the flames, which were spewing from some plastic pallets.

According to Doug Pitre, chief of the Tecumseh Fire Department, the employee is a firefighter from one of the county departments and used the cabinet hose to extinguish the flames. The fire was deemed out by 11:00 a.m.

No injuries are reported resulting from the blaze.

An investigator is looking for a cause and damage.