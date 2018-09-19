Industrial fire now considered suspicious
Fire crews battle a blaze in the loading dock of the Ontario Truck Driving School on Tuesday, September 18, 2018. (Courtesy AM800 / Ricardo Veneza)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 6:42AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 19, 2018 6:30PM EDT
Windsor police are now investigating an industrial fire
According to Windsor Fire and Rescue – the late night fire on Hanna Street near McDougall Street is now considered suspicious.
Firefighters were called to the blaze at the Ontario Truck Driving School just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to battle the blaze in the loading dock area.
No one was hurt in the blaze, but the damage is extensive and estimated at $300,000.