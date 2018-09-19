

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are now investigating an industrial fire

According to Windsor Fire and Rescue – the late night fire on Hanna Street near McDougall Street is now considered suspicious.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the Ontario Truck Driving School just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to battle the blaze in the loading dock area.

No one was hurt in the blaze, but the damage is extensive and estimated at $300,000.