WINDSOR
    Industrial accident under investigation

    An investigation has been launched after an industrial accident in Windsor

    A Ministry of Labour spokesperson says it was reported that a worker sustained injuries due to falling material.

    A caller to AM800 News reported that it happened at Tecumseh Mall. 

    The ministry said in an email two orders have been issued to the employer W.D. Lester Construction Services. 

    An inspector is investigating what happened. Since the investigation is ongoing, officials say they're not able to share further details.

