

AM800, CTV Windsor





An industrial accident has sent a man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after his arm was pulled into a meat-grinder.

Patrol officers arrived to a deli in the 5200 block of Tecumseh Rd. E. around 3 pm Saturday to find the man's arm still lodged in the machine.

Windsor Police Services say emergency responders removed the man and immediately took him to Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare for treatment.

The Ministry of Labour has taken over the investigation, according to police.