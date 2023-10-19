Indigenous ceremony honours Windsor-Essex Acute Care Hospital land

With still about two-years before shovels pierce the land at the corner of County Road 42 and 9 Concession, the future home of Windsor-Essex’s acute care hospital was honoured by an Indigenous ceremony Thursday.

Community leaders, dignitaries and leadership from area First Nation communities came together with Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) staff at the site to bless the ground that’s set to see construction in 2026.

“Today’s ceremony is an opportunity to speak to the ancestors and ask the creators to watch over us and make this a great space to heal our minds, body and spirits,” said Caldwell First Nation Chief Mary Duckworth.

Chief Todd Cornelius of the Oneida Nation of the Thames was also in attendance.

Duckworth described the ceremony as one that recognizes the Indigenous ancestors who lived and cared for the land, water, plants and animals since time immemorial.

There were sacred pipes, a scared fire, offerings of strawberries, blueberries and fish, and traditional drumming.

Windsor Regional Hospital president and CEO David Musyj walks toward a sacred fire at the Indigenous ceremony to bless the ground of the future acute care hospital in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (Courtesy: Windsor Regional Hospital)

David Musyj, president and CEO of WRH, got emotional as he told reporters how the ceremony made him feel.

“Today was beyond powerful,” he said.

“I really want to thank Chief Duckworth for, as I stated, our friendship and partnership. It's been amazing and I look forward to continuing moving forward.”

Musyj cried as he recalled a past personal introduction to Indigenous traditions, after seeing a cardinal he was told represented the spirit of his father.

“[Thursday’s ceremony] brought back those memories and the power of the Indigenous beliefs,” he said.

The blessing, Musyj said, was an important step as WRH aims to build a healthcare centre welcoming of Indigenous people.

Plans for the new facility include an Indigenous healing space, outdoor healing garden and space for traditional medicine.

Musyj says he hopes it can serve as a blueprint for future hospitals all across Ontario.