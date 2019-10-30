Indige-Know event educates public on Indigenous cultures
Indige-Know at the Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre in Windsor. (Courtesy Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre / FAcebook)
Published Wednesday, October 30, 2019 2:23PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 30, 2019 2:27PM EDT
WINDSOR - The Can-Am Indigenous staff is educating the public on its historical culture.
The Indige-Know event shares topics about Indigenous people.
It includes traditional medicines, the Indian act and colonization.
First Nation groups are also taking part in the event.
This is the first year Can-Am Indigenous staff is holding the event, with the hope of making it an annual occasion.
The event started Monday and wraps up Wednesday at the Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre.