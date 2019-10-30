WINDSOR - The Can-Am Indigenous staff is educating the public on its historical culture.

The Indige-Know event shares topics about Indigenous people.

It includes traditional medicines, the Indian act and colonization.

First Nation groups are also taking part in the event.

This is the first year Can-Am Indigenous staff is holding the event, with the hope of making it an annual occasion.

The event started Monday and wraps up Wednesday at the Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre.