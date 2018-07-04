

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - A Fourth of July party is set for tonight at the US ambassador's residence in Ottawa, but it will be a smaller gathering than usual because of a decision by some to boycott the event.

In past years, the annual Independence Day bash had about four-thousand people on the guest list, but this year's list has been trimmed to an estimated 1,000 people.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, federal N-D-P Leader Jagmeet Singh and interim Ontario Liberal leader John Fraser are among those giving the event a pass, citing trade tensions and ongoing concerns with the Donald Trump White House.

Watson sent his regrets, saying he's unhappy about the ``constant attacks on our country,'' while a spokesman for Singh says the NDP won't attend as a show of protest against U-S policies on trade and immigration.

Communications staff at the United States embassy have not yet responded to a request for comment about the party or the boycott.

Ottawa-area MP Andrew Leslie, the government's parliamentary secretary for US-Canada relations, is scheduled to attend, as will Conservative defence critic James Bezan.

Bezan says the party is a chance to celebrate Independence Day with the Americans and show that we're friends.