'Indecent act' under investigation in Lakeshore
OPP in Lakeshore are investigating after a resident out for a bike ride last week reported seeing a man commit “an indecent act.”
Police say the resident rode by the man on Friday, Aug. 25 in the I.C. Roy Drive and King Louis Avenue and saw he allegedly had “his hand down his pants and was smoking.”
Police described the man as dark skinned, with dark brown hair, dark brown eyes, 40-50 years old, heavier set with a short stature. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and beige shorts.
Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident, or any similar to contact the Essex County OPP Crime unit at 519-723-2491. To remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
-
