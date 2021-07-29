WINDSOR, ONT. -- Leamington OPP are investigating an incident where a woman was allegedly approached by a man in the Carolina Woods who committed an indecent act.

Police are seeking witnesses in relation to the incident that took place on Tuesday around 8:50 a.m. when a woman was walking on a pathway in the woods.

After the man committed the indecent act, police say the victim ran to her vehicle and called 911.

A sketch of the suspect has been released. He is described as:

Light skinned Asian/Latino male, approximately 20-30-years-old

Approximately 5’ 6” in height

Short black hair, 1” shaved head

Wearing unknown colour t-shirt, grey basketball shorts

Spoke with a slight accent

Brown eyes

Believed to be wearing eye glasses

Two to three tattoos on each bicep potentially just past the elbow

The OPP is asking anyone with information or who could help identify the suspect to contact the Leamington Detachment Crime Unit at 519-326-2544.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.