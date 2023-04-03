Incubus announced to perform at Caesars Windsor

Alternative rock band Incubus is coming to Caesars Windsor this summer.

The band is booked to light up The Colosseum stage with special guest Badflower on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8 pm.

Use presale code TMDIG to get your tickets before they go on sale 10am Friday, April 7.



— Caesars Windsor (@CaesarsWindsor) April 3, 2023

Known for the hit songs “Drive,” “Wish You Were Here,” and “Pardon Me” the band’s sales have exceeded 23 million worldwide while landing multiple Top 5 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 and one Number One album for 2006’s Light Grenades. They have graced the stages of festivals everywhere from Lollapalooza and Air + Style to Download Festival and Pinkpop in addition to touring alongside the likes of Linkin Park, OutKast, and Queens of the Stone Age.

Their latest and eighth full-length album, the aptly titled 8, was released in 2017 and was co-produced and mixed by the famed DJ and record producer Skrillex.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am on Friday, April 7. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 8pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10pm.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 or older to attend concerts and enter the casino and all other outlets.