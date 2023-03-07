Increased Windsor police patrols planned in high-volume panhandling areas

Windsor police say the public can expect to see increased patrols in high-volume panhandling areas over the coming weeks.

Aggressive panhandling occurs in many communities, including Windsor, states a social media post from police on Tuesday.

Police say they are partnering with Family Services Windsor-Essex to ensure public safety and connect vulnerable individuals with social services.