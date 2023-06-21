Increased student supports, additional staff part of $295.8M WECDSB budget plan

Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board trustees approved a $295.8 million budget plan for the upcoming school year at its meeting Tuesday night.

Board officials say the budget plan includes increased expenditures for student services as well as additional spending for more staff to accommodate expected increases in enrollment.

“This is an excellent plan for the upcoming school year, and it’s based largely on feedback we received from stakeholders through our public consultation process,” board chair Fulvio Valentinis said in a news release. “We heard loud and clear from our constituents that they want increased spending on mental health supports, literacy and math, and special education supports, and this budget delivers on those concerns.”

Board officials say with revenues projected at $293.3 million, WECDSB is expected to incur a deficit of $2.56 million, however, the budget plan still remains within Ministry of Education regulations.

The proposed budget is based on a projected day enrollment for 2023-2024 of 21,125 students which would be a 3.7 per cent increase compared to last year’s estimates.

“This budget allows us to continue provide the excellent service that our students and their families have come to expect from us,” said director of education Emelda Byrne. “Our school board continues to grow, and this is a roadmap to provide the best possible learning opportunities for our students, while responsibly managing our resources.”

According to officials, with about two-thirds of education funding based on enrollment, the 2023-2024 increase equates to about $7.3 million in additional grant revenue. The rest of the budget expenses not funded through grants or other revenue will be funded through the board’s accumulated surplus.

Some of the budget highlights that address the board’s priorities include: