Windsor

    • Increased police presence planned at Gordie Howe Bridge site for training

    The Gordie Howe International Bridge marked its five year anniversary since construction got underway on Oct. 5, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) The Gordie Howe International Bridge marked its five year anniversary since construction got underway on Oct. 5, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

    Don’t be alarmed if you see an increased police presence at the Gordie Howe Bridge construction site on Friday.

    The Windsor Police Service and the London Police Service will be conducting an emergency training simulation at the site on Friday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

    Police are informing the public that you may notice an increased police presence in and around this area. There is no risk to public safety.

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What to know on the sixth day of the latest Israel-Gaza war

    Palestinians say civilians are paying the price as the latest Israel-Gaza war rolls into a sixth day of fighting. People in Gaza spent the night in darkness, surrounded by the ruins of pulverized neighbourhoods as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to 'crush and destroy' Hamas.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News