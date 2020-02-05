Increased police presence outside downtown home for assault investigation
Published Wednesday, February 5, 2020 9:25AM EST
Officers were called to the 400 block of Bruce Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Teresinha Medeiros / AM800)
WINDSOR -- Windsor police are investigating an assault report, possibly involving weapons, in the downtown area.
Officers were called to the 400 block of Bruce Avenue for a report of a stabbing at 7:23 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police say the residence is being contained as the investigation continues.
The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice.