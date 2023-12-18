WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Increased police presence in Tecumseh Sunday night

    Ontario Provincial Police cruiser on scene of an active investigation in Tecumseh, One. on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/X) Ontario Provincial Police cruiser on scene of an active investigation in Tecumseh, One. on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/X)

    Ontario Provincial Police say officers were on scene of an investigation Sunday evening involving a person in distress.

    There was an increased police presence in the area of Highway 3 and Oldcastle Road in Tecumseh.

    Police issued a warning on social media for residents to avoid the area at around 8:15 p.m., and said the situation was cleared by 10:50 p.m.

    Police say the nature of the investigation was a person in distress. The situation was resolved without incident and person is now getting the assistance they need.

