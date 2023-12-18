Increased police presence in Tecumseh Sunday night

Ontario Provincial Police say officers were on scene of an investigation Sunday evening involving a person in distress.

There was an increased police presence in the area of Highway 3 and Oldcastle Road in Tecumseh.

Police issued a warning on social media for residents to avoid the area at around 8:15 p.m., and said the situation was cleared by 10:50 p.m.

Police say the nature of the investigation was a person in distress. The situation was resolved without incident and person is now getting the assistance they need.