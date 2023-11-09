Increased police presence in Leamington

Leamington OPP is advising the public of an “ongoing incident” in the Municipality of Leamington.

Police said residents can expect an increased police presence in the area of Seacliff Drive East between Erie Street South and Cherry Lane.

Police believe there is no threat to public safety at this time, but residents are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers.

No further details are available at this time.