WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Increased police presence for active investigation in Leamington

    OPP officers are seen in the 100-block of Talbot Street in Leamington, Ont. for a police investigation on March 7, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) OPP officers are seen in the 100-block of Talbot Street in Leamington, Ont. for a police investigation on March 7, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
    The Leamington OPP Detachment is informing the public of an active police investigation in the town.

    Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the 100 block of Talbot Street East for an ongoing police investigation.

    Police say there is believed to be no threat to public safety. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

    Leamington OPP is requesting anyone with information to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

    Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

