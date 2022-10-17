Increase in voters at advance municipal election polls

The City of Windsor says there has been an increase in the number of people casting a ballot in advance polls for the municipal election.

After eight days of advance voting in Windsor, 10,224 people have voted so far, which is a turnout of 6.6 per cent.

In 2018, 5,348 voters cast ballots during five advance voting days, which represented 3.56 per cent of the voter turnout in 2018. Advance poll voter turnout. (Source: City of Windsor)

Advance voting is now closed, and Election Day in Windsor is Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

For details on where your voting location is, what to do if your voter notification card has not arrived by mail, and other common questions, visit windsorelections.ca.